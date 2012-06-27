Slash Announces Full Slate of 2012 Summer Tour Dates

Continuing to grind it out on the road in support of his latest album, Apocalyptic Love, Slash has announced his full itinerary for an upcoming North American headlining tour. View the full list of dates for the trek below.

And if you're interested in having your band open up for Slash this fall, there are still a few days remaining to enter Guitar Center's Onstage with Slash contest. Full details can be found here.

For the full, inside scoop on Slash's new solo album and new band, be sure to pick up the July issue of Guitar World from our online store.

Slash 2012 Tour Dates

With Monster Truck (except *):

Jul. 12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Jul. 13 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Jul. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Jul. 16 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

Jul. 17 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Jul. 19 - Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre

Jul. 20 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

Jul. 21 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Jul. 23 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

Jul. 25 - Belleville, ON - Empire Square Live

Jul. 26 - London, ON - Harris Park

Jul. 27 - Montreal, QC - Olympia Theater

Jul. 29 - Quebec City, QC - Agora de Quebec

Jul. 30 - Moncton, New Brunswick - Centre-Casino Moncton

Jul. 31 - Halifax, NS - Cunard Events Centre

Aug. 02 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Aug. 03 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmo nt Theatre

Aug. 04 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Aug. 07 - Dubuque, IA - Diamond Jo Casino-Mississippi Moon Bar

Aug. 08 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Aug. 10 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip Campground

With Foxy Shazam (except *):

Sep. 04 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Sep. 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

Sep. 07 - Austin, TX - Stubbs

Sep. 08 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sep. 09 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Sep. 11 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Sep. 12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Sep. 16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

Sep. 18 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Sep. 19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Sep. 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

Sep. 22 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

Sep. 23 - Toronto, ON - Sound Academy *

Sep. 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

Sep. 28 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater

Sep. 29 - Springfield, MO - O’Reilly Family Events Center

Oct. 02 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Oct. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

* Slash only