Slash Announces Full Slate of 2012 Summer Tour Dates

Continuing to grind it out on the road in support of his latest album, Apocalyptic Love, Slash has announced his full itinerary for an upcoming North American headlining tour. View the full list of dates for the trek below.
Slash 2012 Tour Dates
With Monster Truck (except *):
- Jul. 12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
- Jul. 13 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
- Jul. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- Jul. 16 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee
- Jul. 17 - Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- Jul. 19 - Medicine Hat, AB - Esplanade Arts & Heritage Centre
- Jul. 20 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
- Jul. 21 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
- Jul. 23 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
- Jul. 25 - Belleville, ON - Empire Square Live
- Jul. 26 - London, ON - Harris Park
- Jul. 27 - Montreal, QC - Olympia Theater
- Jul. 29 - Quebec City, QC - Agora de Quebec
- Jul. 30 - Moncton, New Brunswick - Centre-Casino Moncton
- Jul. 31 - Halifax, NS - Cunard Events Centre
- Aug. 02 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
- Aug. 03 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmo nt Theatre
- Aug. 04 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
- Aug. 07 - Dubuque, IA - Diamond Jo Casino-Mississippi Moon Bar
- Aug. 08 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
- Aug. 10 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip Campground
With Foxy Shazam (except *):
Sep. 04 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Sep. 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
Sep. 07 - Austin, TX - Stubbs
Sep. 08 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sep. 09 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Sep. 11 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Sep. 12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Sep. 16 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *
Sep. 18 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
Sep. 19 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Sep. 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
Sep. 22 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
Sep. 23 - Toronto, ON - Sound Academy *
Sep. 25 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
Sep. 28 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater
Sep. 29 - Springfield, MO - O’Reilly Family Events Center
Oct. 02 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Oct. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
* Slash only