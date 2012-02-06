Slash Announces Release Date for Second Solo Album

Everyone's favorite top-hatted guitarist has just announced the release date for his upcoming second solo album. Slash will release the as-yet-untitled album May 22 through his own Dik Hayd International Label.

Slash revealed through his Twitter account that he began shooting a music video for a new track titled "Gotten" over the weekend.

"Myles and I basically collaborated on the new material," said Slash of his new album. "The main thing is we wrote these songs together which is a big difference from the last album where I wrote each song with all of the different collaborators. The whole creative nucleus is between Myles and me. On top of this, the whole rhythm section of Brent and Todd brings something to the table and changes the dynamic completely from the last record--it’s much more cohesive."

But it was just Slash and Kennedy at work on the new album. Slash is quick to heap praise on his backing band for being the glue that holds this record together.

"There’s Brent who is probably one of the best drummers I’ve ever played with," said Slash. "He has a great way of playing very powerful rock n roll while still being able to keep it behind the beat and sexy. And then Todd has got to be one of the most overall talented musicians I’ve worked with, just a really great bass player. Todd’s very quick in the studio, a quick learner and creative as a writer; on top of that, he’s also a great singer.

On the note of releasing his new album on his own label, Slash commented, "It puts me more in the driver’s seat of how I want to market the record, but even more importantly than that, I’m not giving half of everything that comes in on the album to the record company."

Handling production duties for Slash's second solo album is Eric Valentine, who also helmed the sessions for Slash's solo debut in 2010.

"The first thing we always talk about with Eric is he’s an extremely gifted musician, but he is basically as talented an engineer," said Slash, "so it makes for a great combination as a producer. As a person he’s easy to work with--he’s very patient and he lives and breathes what he does. That’s a lot like how I am, we’re similar; I can call him at any moment and ask him a question or share an idea I have with him. He’s always in his element and it’s something that I can appreciate."