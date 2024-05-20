“I have probably modeled myself after that. I go, ‘Well B.B. did it, so I can do it!’” Slash reveals one of the biggest lessons he learned from his blues hero, B.B. King

Slash was into B.B. King's music before he even thought about picking up the guitar – and the blues great would have a huge impact on the Guns N' Roses guitarist's mindset and style

Last week, Slash released Orgy of the Damned – his first-ever solo blues cover record, which saw the Guns N’ Roses rocker team up with a string of high-profile artists to tackle a string of blues classics.

The release marked the completion of a career goal for the Gibson Les Paul loyalist, whose own playing style and music has been deeply influenced by the blues – and, specifically, one of the genre’s biggest legends, B.B. King.

