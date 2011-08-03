Slash Begins Second Round of Pre-Production for New Solo Album

With Velvet Revolver still on hiatus, Slash is forging ahead, beginning work on his second solo album.

On the new record, Slash posted the following brief updated to his Twitter account: "Started 2nd round of pre-prod today. Its going to be a rockin' fn' record!"

As previously reported, Slash filmed his recent concert in his hometown of Stoke-on-Trent, England for a DVD release, which will see the light of day sometime this fall.

"One of the things about doing the solo record and setting up my own tour was that I told the powers-that-be that I wanted to play in places I'd never played before," said the guitarist of his 'homecoming' show. "And so Stoke was something that was high on my list, and I told them just make it happen."