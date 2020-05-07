Slash collaborates with Jerry Cantrell... to solve the Alice in Chains guitarist's rattlesnake problem

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a lot of unusual artist collaborations, but maybe none quite as bizarre as this one between Jerry Cantrell and Slash.

In a recent Instagram post, the Alice in Chains electric guitar player, sporting an “amazing quarantine beard,” reported that after discovering a rattlesnake had taken up permanent residence on his LA property, “I called a buddy of mine who I knew knew a little something about snakes.”

That buddy, of course, was Slash. The Guns guitarist connected Cantrell with LA Zoo worker Ian, who promptly removed the “heated up” rattler from Cantrell’s property.

Snake problem? Who you gonna call? Slash of course, duh!?! Thanks for introducing me to Ian from the LA zoo who came over and expertly removed my unwanted guest , and relocated him to a more suitable location . Glad we didn’t have to kill him. Jerry Cantrell A photo posted by @jerrycantrell on May 6, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT

