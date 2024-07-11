“You all might know this tune, I think”: Eric Gales calls upon Slash and unleashes his inner Hendrix for Purple Haze jam

By
published

Slash's S.E.R.P.E.N.T blues travelling festival is well underway, and he's already served up perhaps the tastiest team-up of the tour with the help of blues virtuoso Gales

Slash & Eric Gales -Purple Haze- LIVE @ Marymoor Park 7-8-24 - YouTube Slash & Eric Gales -Purple Haze- LIVE @ Marymoor Park 7-8-24 - YouTube
Watch On

Slash is well and truly in his blues guitar era. Having already dropped his Orgy of the Damned blues cover album, the Les Paul loyalist is now well underway with his star-studded S.E.R.P.E.N.T “blues festival”.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.