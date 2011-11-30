Slash: Free Download of Live "Back from Cali" Video Posted Online

In conjunction with the release of Slash's new live album, Made In Stoke 24/7/11, Eagle Rock Entertainment has posted a free download of a live video for "Back from Cali," which was featured on Slash's eponymous debut solo album.

You can download the video from the widget below.

Made In Stoke 24/7/11 was released earlier this month and features a lengthy live set of new solo songs and classic tracks from Guns N' Roses, Slash's Snakepit and Velvet Revolver. Making the show extra special is the fact that the show took place in Slash's hometown of Stoke-on-Trent, England, where he lived until he was 5.

Slash is hard at work on his second solo album, which will be released sometime in 2012.