Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators debut new song Fill My World

Slash’s new album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, 4, arrives in February, and the group have just unveiled the second single from the record, Fill My World.

As with the rest of the album, it was produced by Dave Cobb and recorded live in the room with the full band. However, in contrast to the manic first single The River Is Rising, Fill My World is very much in the ballad camp.

It’s noticeably less pace-y and at times drifts into AOR territory, albeit with enough of that distinctive Slash bite to keep you on your toes. There’s also a subtle country twang to some of the leads, which makes sense given the sessions took place at RCA Studio A in Nashville.

Mostly, though, what you notice is how much life there is in the track. You can really hear the spontaneity as Slash digs in and (whisper it) there’s even a dropped note or two, which just makes it better.

Myles Kennedy recently revealed that the bulk of the album was tracked in just five days, and recording live is quickly proving to be a masterstroke from Cobb.

The album represents the first release on the newly-formed Gibson Records, which launched in July. As such, preorders were offered with the option of a Slash Les Paul Standard 4 Album Edition guitar package, which included one of 250 Les Pauls produced specially for the record release.

The guitar packages have all been snapped up now, but you can still pre-save/pre-order Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators 4 in the format of your choice.