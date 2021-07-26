Gibson set to launch its own record label with new Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators album

Since the onset of his once-inconceivable reunion with Guns N' Roses in 2016, Slash has been busy bringing his slithering (see what we did there?), attitude-filled riffs and solos to the world's largest stadiums and arenas.

In between though, he's found time to – among many other things – release new material with his side-project, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, and fortify his partnership with Gibson Brands (for which he already served as an Ambassador) with new collections of signature acoustic and electric guitars for both Gibson and Epiphone.

Both of these particular creative outlets bring us to today's announcement: that the top-hatted, Les Paul-wielding guitar great is working on a new album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, which will be released by Gibson's brand-new record label, Gibson Records.

Gibson Records aims to serve as a conduit through which Gibson's signature artists can produce, record and promote their music. The nascent label has also struck up a deal with BMG to distribute the as-yet-untitled forthcoming effort from Slash and co., which will serve as the follow-up to 2018's Living the Dream.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“It's an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” Slash said in a statement. “It's a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect.”

“Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history," added Gibson Brand President Cesar Gueikian.

"Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist-friendly partnership. Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist-first culture that is engaged and connected to music.

"We are excited to launch Gibson Records, to announce that Slash is our first signed artist and that we have entered into a label partnership with BMG.”

The new label marks yet another recent step from the company outside of its usual, bread-and-butter business. The guitar giant opened an 8,000-square-foot mega-store, the Gibson Garage, just last month in Nashville, unveiled a guitar learning app featuring Audio Augmented Reality technology in January, and launched an online TV network, Gibson TV, in January 2020.

The release date and any further details of the forthcoming Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators album have yet to be announced as of press time.