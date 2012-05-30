Slash Lands at No. 4 on Billboard Charts

Slash's latest solo effort, Apocalyptic Love, sold in the neighborhood of 38,000 copies this past week, enough to land him in the No. 4 on the Billboard charts.

The follow-up to 2010's Slash, Apocalyptic Love features a newly cemented lineup for the former Guns N' Roses guitarist, who is joined on the album — and on his current live dates — by singer Myles Kennedy and backing band the Conspirators. Slash credits his collaborators with a lot of the success of his new album.

"Myles could do whatever he wanted when he was writing his parts,” Slash recently told Guitar World. “And sometimes that even changed my parts. For instance, there’s a song on the new album called ‘No More Heroes’ that is a classic example of a 50/50 kind of collaboration between us, where I had a riff and a whole arrangement that I put together, but it was all still open to interpretation. So Myles took the chorus idea that I had and just completely raped it, and came up with a new, insanely great chorus. And that was a moment where it was like, ‘Okay, we have a good thing going.’ Because when that shit works, it makes for better music overall.”

