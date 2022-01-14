Slash dials up the classic rock crunch on Call Off the Dogs, his new single with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

Slash has dropped Call Off the Dogs, the third single from his upcoming fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, 4.

Following previously released singles The River Is Rising and Fill My World, Call Off the Dogs sees the Guns N' Roses man serve up an abundance of crunchy classic-rock inspired riffs behind Myles Kennedy's anthemic vocals, before letting rip with a raunchy solo packed with typically Slash-esque bands and rapid-fire alternative picking lines at the 1:50 mark. Check it out below.

Set to be the first-ever album to be released via Gibson Records, 4 is Slash's fifth solo record overall. His self-titled debut arrived in 2010, featuring a wealth of guest vocalists including Ozzy Osbourne, Chris Cornell, M. Shadows and more.

While recording the album, both Slash and Kennedy – along with two other members of the band – tested positive for Covid-19.

Calling it the “funniest story” about the record-making process, Slash recently told Germany’s Radio Regenbogen: “We took a tour bus to Nashville to keep ourselves safe – to get [to the recording studio] and not travel commercially.

“And then we went and recorded the whole record, and then I got a phone call from Myles in the studio when I was about to do overdubs, and he goes, ‘Man, I tested positive.’

“Subsequently, two of the other guys tested positive, so they all had to go into quarantine. And we still had to do percussion and background vocals, and so we sort of stalled.”

Despite the logistical hiccups, Kennedy revealed last year that the majority of the album was tracked “in about five days”.

“The guys set up almost like they were playing a show,” Kennedy told Meltdown on Detroit’s WRIF radio station. “They were all in the same room together and just rocking out live. And I was in a vocal booth. So a lot of what you hear on these tracks are just five guys playing at the same time.

“A lot of times with modern recordings, you start out and you get the drums, you get the bass and you get the guitars, and this was just a very fast… I think the majority of the album was recorded in about five days.

“That’s unheard of. I don’t remember the last time we made a record where the majority of it was done that quickly.”

Elsewhere, Slash recently confirmed that a new Guns N' Roses album is indeed on the way.

“There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak,” he said in a recent interview with Classic Rock, “and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid.”

“It’s cool,” he added. “I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”