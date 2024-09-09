“People who buy million-dollar guitars are the same as people who buy Rolls-Royces. If you’re not going to use it, it doesn’t make any sense”: Slash on the benefits of affordable guitars – and why overspending on gear is “absolutely not worth it”

By
published

The Guns N' Roses guitarist explains why splashing the cash simply for the name on a headstock isn't a good idea

Slash
(Image credit: EDUARDO VALENTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Confessed gear addict Slash might have enough electric guitars to warrant a full-length Gibson documentary and a book, but he believes there are plenty of benefits when it comes to more affordable instruments.

Discussing his own storied guitar collection with MusicRadar, Slash warned players against splashing the cash for a name on a headstock, or a certain model from a certain year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.