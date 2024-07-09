“That was the coolest thing about Eddie for me. That’s why nobody could ever touch him”: Slash explains why Eddie Van Halen was really a blues player at heart

During his lifetime, Eddie Van Halen pioneered some of the most innovative approaches to the electric guitar with some boundary-bending techniques.

From taking two-hand tapping to unprecedented heights, to harmonics and dive bombs, Van Halen’s expansive playing style is often heralded for its adventurous fretboard acrobatics.

However, according to Slash, underneath all that flair and six-string showmanship was a humble blues guitar player, who had merely used the blues as a launch pad to help him venture into uncharted guitar territory.

“That was the coolest thing about Eddie for me,” Slash explains in the new issue of Guitar World. “All the great ideas he had that were uniquely his own, all these left-field kind of things, underneath all that was a really tasty blues guitar player.

“He just added all these other ways to branch out his expression on top of that. And that’s why nobody could ever touch him.”

Slash’s observations that Van Halen was really a blues player at heart are accurate. Van Halen himself was never shy about citing Eric Clapton as his biggest inspiration, and on numerous occasions highlighted how Slowhand’s simple approach to style and sound actually informed his own style, which, at least on the surface, seemed to be the complete opposite.

Van Halen Eruption Guitar Solo - YouTube Watch On

“Eric Clapton… is at the top of my list,” Van Halen once responded in an interview with Rolling Stone when asked about his influences. “What attracted me to his playing and style and vibe was the basic simplicity in his approach and his tone, his sound.

“He just basically took a Gibson guitar and plugged it straight into a Marshall and that was it. The basics. The blues.”

Sure, Van Halen had other influences – from Tony Iommi to Peter Green and Jimmy Page – but for him, “the only guy solo-wise was Clapton to me”.

Eddie isn’t the only rock guitarist to have taken the barebones of blues and used it to develop their own expansive style. Many players have done exactly the same, and that, as Slash goes on, is the true sign of a great guitar player.

“That’s what I’ve always been attracted to,” he continues in his Guitar World interview. “It doesn’t matter whatever technique it is that they’re using, as long as it’s theirs. I mean, Yngwie? Yngwie means it. He fucking owns that shit, whether you like it or not.”

To read the full interview with Slash, pick up the latest issue of Guitar World – which also features an in-depth chat with Bruce Kulick about his departure from Kiss – over at Magazines Direct.