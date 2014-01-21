Slash Working on "Sleazier, Tougher and More Dangerous" Solo Album

It seems Slash has started working on his next solo album.

Todd Kerns, who plays bass for Slash, says the former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver guitarist is working on his third solo album with producer Michael Baskette.

"I have to admit that, conceptually, I felt that Apocalyptic Love would be a tough act to follow, but I can say with all the confidence in the world that we are more than armed and ready," Kerns wrote in his January 17 blog post. "Not only do I feel that the material surpasses Apocalyptic Love, I think we are 10 times the band we were when that album was recorded.

"The material on this album is more serious and more fun at the same time which is a tough balance indeed. The songs are sleazier, tougher and more dangerous. Exactly where I feel most comfortable. We are all very excited to unleash the monster upon you as soon as we can.

"We enter the studio early February and will work through the next few months. No plans as to when anything will be finished. It’ll be done when it’s done. I know we all hope to be back out on the road sooner than later but we’ll see."