Slash "Would Love to Play" Guns N' Roses Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

In one recent interview, Slash seemed less than enthused to discuss Guns N' Roses' upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

The former Guns guitarist told the Toronto Sun last week that, "Either it hasn’t hit me yet or maybe it’s been so long since I had anything to do with Guns N’ Roses that I just don’t really get it."

That was also the interview in which Slash notably declared that Guns N' Roses would not be playing the induction ceremony.

In a new interview with Loudwire, Slash revealed that while he stands by the fact that GNR would be on stage performing next month, he would have liked for it to happen.

"I would love to play," he said. "It’s just one of those things where I know that it’s not going to happen, so …"

He continued, "I mean I think it would be cool to play, but very early on when the whole thing came up, it became apparent that it wasn’t going to happen — and you know, that doesn’t surprise me. We’ve been at odds for, well not at odds, but we just haven’t had any sort of communication in a long time so… that’s basically it. That’s all I can tell you."

