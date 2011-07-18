Slash's Collaboration with 'Phineas and Ferb,' "Kick It Up A Notch," Streaming Online

As previously reported, Slash recently wrote and recorded a song for the upcoming Disney Channel original movie, Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Across The 2nd Dimension. The track, titled "Kick It Up a Notch," can be streamed below courtesy of AOL Noisecreep.

The video for the song reportedly opens with a live-action shot of Slash plugging his guitar into an amp, followed by a stream of electricity flowing up the guitar cable, causing Slash to become animated. He's then joined on stage by the animated characters Phineas and Ferb.

The video will debut July 22 on Disney Channel.