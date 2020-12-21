Slash’s son London Hudson on why he plays drums instead of guitar

Slash’s son, drummer London Hudson, recently joined up with singer Noah Weiland (son of Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland), bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo) and electric guitar player Niko Tsangaris in a new band, Suspect208.

As for why London opted to take on drums as opposed to guitar? Well, you could probably “suspect” the reason.

“I do play a little guitar but drums is my main passion,” London told Consequence of Sound.

“I would say it really called me just ’cause I didn’t want to fucking live in my dad’s shadow. I don’t think I can get better than him if I played guitar. I’m not trying to. I’m just trying to fucking do my own thing, have fun, and hopefully people gel with what I do.”

Hudson goes on to name some of his drumming influences, which include John Bonham, Dave Grohl, Jon Theodore, Tommy Aldridge and Animal from the Muppets – who he also has tattooed on his arm.

When Tye Trujillo was asked about his own influences – other than his dad, of course – the bassist pointed to Geezer Butler, Cliff Burton, Jaco Pastorius and Flea. “Just different styles of bass,” he said. “I like to incorporate it all into what I’m playing. Even playing with a pick – I’m a big fan of that, too. The punk-rock style.”

Regardless of influences and lineage, Hudson also stressed that Suspect208 are their own band.

“No one’s gonna take our parents’ places,” he said. “That’s not my battle; I don’t want that – I got too many other people to take over. What they did is fucking awesome, it’s gonna be there forever, but so will we.

“We’re just trying to do something for the new generation, inspire what happened in the ‘80s and ‘90s with those bands with a new generation of kids.”

Suspect208 recently debuted their first two singles, Long Awaited and All Black.