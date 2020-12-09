Sons of Slash, Scott Weiland and Robert Trujillo take a pop-punk turn on new Suspect208 single, All Black

Suspect208 – the band composed of the sons of rock superstars Slash, Scott Weiland and Robert Trujillo – have unveiled their second single, All Black, with a new video shot at the Sunset Strip’s iconic Viper Room.

The uptempo, powerchord-based pop-punk track is far removed from their fathers’ musical leanings, and in stark contrast to the group’s first single, the grungy, Velvet Revolver-esque Long Awaited.

Suspect208 is made up of 20-year-old frontman Noah Weiland (son of Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland), 18-year-old London Hudson (son of Guns N’ Roses’ Slash) and Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), with guitarist Niko Tsangaris.

According to Tye Trujillo – who has previously performed live with Korn and Suicidal Tendencies – the band is planning to release a new EP in the not-too-distant future, and judging from the group’s first singles, we can expect a diverse approach to rock.

“We are definitely going to branch out and show all our colors as we grow as a band,” Trujillo told Australia’s Wall of Sound. “We have so many killer ideas we haven't even gotten to yet.”