Sons of Slash, Robert Trujillo and Scott Weiland release first single as Suspect208

Suspect208, the new band formed by the sons of rock royalty Slash, Robert Trujillo and Scott Weiland, have released their debut single.

The group is made up of 20-year-old frontman Noah Weiland (son of Stone Temple Pilots’ Scott Weiland), 18-year-old London Hudson (son of Guns N’ Roses’ Slash) and Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo).

Guitar duties, meanwhile, are handled by Niko Tsangaris who, as far as we know, doesn’t have a famous father, but has also performed with London Hudson in Classless Act.

The band’s debut single, Long Awaited, is available now, and certainly recalls the work of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, with grungy palm-muted riffs and Weiland’s half-croon-half-yell vocal approach, while Tye Trujillo’s gnarly basslines cut right through the mix.

Based on this evidence, Tsangaris is a guitar star in the making, too, with a wild vibrato and an array of memorable licks.

We can expect more from the band in the forthcoming year, as Hudson proclaimed on Instagram, “We got more shit coming soon!”

Tye Trujillo is no stranger to big gigs, having filled in for Fieldy during a Korn tour back in 2017 – and he was just 12 years old at the time.