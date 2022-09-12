Documentary on the first all-female metal band in the Middle East gets official trailer

A new documentary on the first all-female metal band in the Middle East has received its first official trailer.

Sirens tells the story of Beirut outfit Slave to Sirens, and how the group challenged societal norms in their quest to become thrash icons.

The film tackles themes of friendship, sexuality and destruction, as the band leave Lebanon to play the UK, but find their home country in a state of collapse upon their return. Meanwhile, guitarists Lilas Mayassi and Shery Bechara confront their own complicated relationship in and out of the band.

If you haven’t heard Slave to Sirens, take a listen to Salomé below – it’s razor-sharp vintage thrash with contemporary prog-metal influences, made all the more potent knowing Mayassi and Bechara’s chops were honed in the face of such cultural opposition.

Sirens was directed by filmmaker Rita Baghdadi and executive-produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph.

The film received its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and will open in New York (Angelika Film Center) on September 30 and Los Angeles (Laemmle Royal) on October 7 with other cities to follow.

For more information, head to Oscilloscope Laboratories (opens in new tab).