Slayer Launches Free Official Mobile App

Following the success of their “Pinball Rocks” music game app, Slayer has just launched its official Slayer mobile app for iPhone, iPod and Android.

The Slayer app, identified on screen by Slayer’s eagle logo, is free and offers fans access to exclusive content, band news, photos you can’t get anywhere else, the band’s social media feeds, music and music videos, a merch store, a fan wall, tour dates and more.

Additionally, the menu functionality of the Slayer app will be available in multiple languages – French, Spanish, Russian, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Dutch, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), Chinese (simplified) and Korean.

The Slayer App is now available in the iTunes store and for Android.