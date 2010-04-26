Slayer to Perform Complete 'Seasons in the Abyss' Album on Upcoming Tour

Megadeth and Slayer, who last toured the U.S. together 19 years ago on the "Clash of the Titans" extravaganza, have confirmed that they will each perform, start to finish, their 1990 releases - Slayer's Seasons in the Abyss

and Megadeth's Rust in Peace - on the upcoming Canadian and American Carnage Tours. The six-date Canadian Carnage kicks off July 23 in Quebec City, while the 19-city American Carnage dates begin August 11 in Glens Falls, NY (complete itinerary is below). With Slayer and Megadeth co-headlining, Testament will be Special Guest on all dates.

Tickets purchased for the Canadian and Carnage Carnage shows when they first went on sale late last year will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Complete information regarding ticket sales can be found at slayer.net, megadeth.com and testamentlegions.com.

1990 was one stellar year for fans of intense heavy metal, as both Rust in Peace and Seasons in the Abyss are considered to be among the genre's all-time classics. "War Ensemble," "Holy Wars...The Punishment Due," "Dead Skin Mask," "Hangar 18," "Seasons in the Abyss" - the preeminent list of metal standards that these two albums spawned has rarely been matched by others.

The American Carnage Tour, originally scheduled to take place in January and February, had to be postponed due to Slayer vocalist/bassist Tom Araya's treatment for severe back pain, an occupational hazard for the rocker who is known for aggressively swinging his long mane of hair while performing. A surgical procedure in January corrected the problem once and for all, and he felt better almost immediately.

"Right after the surgery," said Araya, "I could tell that the issue was fixed. There's no more pain, it just feels really good. I'm really excited and I'm anxious to get together with the rest of the guys and start rehearsing again. We cancelled two tours, and I don't feel great about that, but I couldn't deal with the pain anymore, and that's now completely gone. I know the fans are excited to see the band - the tour is on, we're keeping our word, there will be no more cancellations."

Tour Dates

Canadian Carnage:

JULY

23 Pavillon de la Jeunesse, Quebec City, QC CANADA

24 Heavy MTL, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC CANADA

26 Metro Centre, Halifax, NS CANADA

27 Moncton Coliseum, Moncton, NB CANADA

29 Molson Amphitheatre, Toronto, ONT CANADA

30 John Labatt Centre Center, London, ONT CANADA

American Carnage:

AUGUST

11 Glens Falls Civic Center, Glens Falls, NY

12 Izod Center, East Rutherford, NJ

14 Tsongas Arena, Boston, MA

15 Susquehanna Bank Center, Camden, NJ

16 Chevrolet Theatre, Wallingford, CT

18 Tower City Amphitheatre, Cleveland, OH

19 Joe Lewis Arena, Detroit,MI

20 UIC Pavillon, Chicago, IL

21 Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Minneapolis, MN

23 Cap Fed Park @Sandstone, Kansas City, KS

25 Magness Arena, Denver, CO

26 Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, NM

27 Dodge Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

29 Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, San Diego, CA

30 Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, CA

31 Cow Palace, San Francisco, CA

SEPTEMBER

1 Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA

3 Wamu Theatre, Seattle, WA

4 Washington County Fairgrounds, Portland, OR