Slayer Promise "Old School" Set for Upcoming Fall Tour

Slayer have announced they'll be performing an "old school" set during their upcoming fall tour.

Slayer — vocalist/bassist Tom Araya, guitarist Kerry King, drummer Paul Bostaph and guitarist Gary Holt (who's still filling in for the late Jeff Hanneman) have been rehearsing many of the band's classic songs, all of which were written and released between the band's inception and 1990's Seasons In The Abyss.

Their set will include tracks from 1983's Show No Mercy, 1985's Hell Awaits, 1986's Reign In Blood, 1988's South of Heaven and Seasons.

"We're having such a great time rehearsing this old-school set, we've decided to play it on every one of our upcoming tour dates," King said.

"The final set list is still coming together," Araya added. "But we're going to give the fans what amounts to decades of aggression. It's going to be a great night of music and moshing for everyone."

Confirmed dates for Slayer's 2013 Fall North American tour:

OCTOBER

25 The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

27 Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA

28 Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA

30 Events Center @ San Jose State, San Jose, CA

NOVEMBER

1 WAMU Center, Seattle, WA

3 Big Four Building, Calgary, AB

4 Shaw Center, Edmonton, AB

5 Praireland Park Center, Saskatoon, SK

7 MTS Center, Winnipeg, MB

8 Myth, Minneapolis, MN

10 FunFunFun Fest, Austin, TX

12 Bayou Music Center, Houston, TX

13 South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX

15 Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

16 The Fillmore, Detroit, MI

17 LC Pavilion, Columbus, OH

19 The Fillmore, Washington, D.C.

20 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA

21 Kool Haus, Toronto, ON

23 CEPSUM/University of Montreal, Montreal, QC

24 Pavilion de la Jeunesse, Quebec, QC

26 Oakdale Theatre, Wallingford, CT

27 Theatre @ MSG, New York, NY

29 Susquehanna Bank Center, Camden, NJ

30 Tsongas Arena, Boston, MA