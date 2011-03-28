Slayer/Rob Zombie Announce Tour

For the first time since they tour together on Ozzfest 1999, Rob Zombie and Slayer are teaming up to hit the road this summer. The 12-date North American co-headline trek kicks off Wednesday, July 20 at the Sovereign Center in Reading, PA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 1 at 10:00AM local time. Tickets for all shows are available at the venues' box office, and via the online outlets as listed below.

"We haven't toured with Zombie since Ozzfest 1999, so you can expect no less than 'hell on earth,'" said Slayer's Kerry King. "Total sonic annihilation and a visual bludgeoning. Bring your own body bag..."

"Total destruction on stage and off is what this combination promises," states Zombie, "Seriously, how much more Hell could you ask for? The answer is none more Hell."

Both Zombie and Slayer will present their full headline sets at every show, and both bands will close shows over the course of the tour. San Francisco's thrash-metal band Exodus has been confirmed to open all shows.

Slayer has been performing its classic 1990 Seasons In the Abyss album in its entirety over the past several months, but will instead draw from its entire 30-year catalog for this tour's setlist.

Never one to play it safe, Zombie will be bringing his legendary stage show out in full force. Audiences can expect an exploding non-stop barrage of sin, sex and Satan guaranteed to rip your face off. This a true rock and roll spectacle at its finest.

Dates for the Slayer and Rob Zombie tour are as follows:

JULY

20 Sovereign Center, Reading, PA - ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster locations

22 DTE Amphitheatre, Detroit, MI - ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster locations

23 Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA - ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster locations

24 Heavy T.O. at Downsview Park, Toronto, ON Canada - ticketmaster.ca and all Ticketmaster locations

27 MTS Centre, Winnipeg, MB Canada - ticketmaster.ca and all Ticketmaster locations

29 Credit Union Centre, Saskatoon, SK Canada - ticketmaster.ca and all Ticketmaster locations

30 Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB Canada - ticketmaster.ca and all Ticketmaster locations

31 Rexall Place, Edmonton, AB Canada - ticketmaster.ca and all Ticketmaster locations

AUGUST

2 Save-On-Foods Memorial Center, Victoria, BC Canada - SelectYourTickets.com

3 Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC Canada - ticketmaster.ca and all Ticketmaster locations

5 Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR - ComcastTix.com

6 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA - ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster locations