Sleater-Kinney debut swaggering new single, Worry With You, reveal new album details

Indie-rock titans Sleater-Kinney have unveiled new single, Worry With You, their first new music since 2019’s St. Vincent-produced effort, The Center Won't Hold.

The single finds Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker serving up a wealth of jagged leads and sharply punctuated vocals over cyclical bass grooves, while the track’s chorus provides the yang to the verse’s yin, delivering a major-key ’60s pop sensibility.

You can listen to the track below.

Worry With You is taken from forthcoming 10th album, Path of Wellness, due out on June 11 via Mom+Pop.

Recorded in Portland, Oregon in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Path of Wellness was written, recorded and – for the first time – produced by Brownstein and Tucker, while a cast of unspecified local musicians brought the record’s 11 tracks to life.

The release also marks Sleater-Kinney’s first album since the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss, who left shortly before the release of The Center Won't Hold.

Path of Wellness is available to preorder now. Sleater-Kinney will tour alongside Wilco in August 2021 – for full dates, head to Sleater-Kinney.com.

The full tracklisting for Path of Wellness is below.