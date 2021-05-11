Trending

Sleater-Kinney debut swaggering new single, Worry With You, reveal new album details

By

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker will release their self-produced 10th studio effort, Path of Wellness, on June 11

Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker of Sleater-Kinney perform at Vicar Street on March 01, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland.
(Image credit: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

Indie-rock titans Sleater-Kinney have unveiled new single, Worry With You, their first new music since 2019’s St. Vincent-produced effort, The Center Won't Hold.

The single finds Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker serving up a wealth of jagged leads and sharply punctuated vocals over cyclical bass grooves, while the track’s chorus provides the yang to the verse’s yin, delivering a major-key ’60s pop sensibility.

You can listen to the track below.

Worry With You is taken from forthcoming 10th album, Path of Wellness, due out on June 11 via Mom+Pop.

Recorded in Portland, Oregon in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Path of Wellness was written, recorded and – for the first time – produced by Brownstein and Tucker, while a cast of unspecified local musicians brought the record’s 11 tracks to life.

The release also marks Sleater-Kinney’s first album since the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss, who left shortly before the release of The Center Won't Hold.

Path of Wellness is available to preorder now. Sleater-Kinney will tour alongside Wilco in August 2021 – for full dates, head to Sleater-Kinney.com.

The full tracklisting for Path of Wellness is below.

  1. Path Of Wellness
  2. High in the Grass
  3. Worry With You
  4. Method
  5. Shadow Town
  6. Favorite Neighbor
  7. Tomorrow’s Grave
  8. No Knives
  9. Complex Female Characters
  10. Down The Line
  11. Bring Mercy