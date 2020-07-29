Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor announces debut solo album, CMFT, premieres first two singles

Corey Taylor has announced his debut solo album, CMFT, and unveiled the first two singles from the record, Black Eyes Blue and CMFT Must Be Stopped (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie).

The latter track is paired with a video that includes guest spots from Marilyn Manson, Lars Ulrich, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho, ZillaKami and more.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman's band on CMFT features electric guitar players Christian Martucci and Zach Throne, bassist Jason Christopher and drummer Dustin Robert. The album was recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston.

According to Spin, Taylor told everyone involved in the recording to quarantine for two weeks.

“I said, ‘Stay the fuck away from everyone and anyone, social distance… do everything and when the time comes, drive into Las Vegas. Don’t fly,’ ” Taylor recalled.

“We did it right. And once we were in the studio, we stayed away from everybody, and had no real contact with the outside world.”

CMFT features new songs alongside some dating back to Taylor’s teens. He also said he has enough material in the can for two more solo albums, although there are no plans to record those songs yet.

“The plan is to drop this and do some virtual stuff,” Taylor said. “Maybe some weird social distancing shows in the near future or whatever. Just seeing what can happen - regulations applying, obviously.

“The plan is next year, once things resume, to wrap up touring with Slipknot and then, once I’m done taking care of all my affairs with Slipknot, go back into the studio, record the second one, and then go out and tour on two albums instead of just one.”

CMFT is available for preorder now at The Corey Taylor.