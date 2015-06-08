Slipknot Premiere "Killpop" Music Video

Slipknot have premiered the music video for their new single, “Killpop.”

The clip, which was directed by the band’s own Shawn “Clown” Crahan, arrives as the band prepares to embark on their massive summer headline tour, also known as the “Summer’s Last Stand.”

The coast-to-coast trek will see Slipknot joined by Lamb Of God, Bullet For My Valentine and Motionless In White. The North American tour kicks off July 24 at West Palm Beach, Florida’s Cruzan Amphitheater and continues through early September.

For more information, including dates, tickets and more, visit .slipknot1.com.

At the moment, Slipknot are overseas for a series of headline festival appearances, with highlights including the U.K.'s Download Festival, France’s Hellfest and many more. For details, visit slipknot1.com/events.