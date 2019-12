Slipknot have premiered a new song, “Sarcastrophe,” off their upcoming fifth album, .5: The Gray Chapter, which is due for release in the U.S. October 21.

You can check it out RIGHT HERE and let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

Slipknot are featured on the cover of the all-new December 2014 issue of Guitar World! You can read an excerpt from our cover story RIGHT HERE.