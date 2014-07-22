Slipknot Tease New Album With Second Creepy Video

Slipknot has offered up yet another disconcerting video that teases a seemingly imminent new album.

Along with a caption saying "The Prescient/The Nascent/The Quotient," the clip goes along the same line as the first teaser clip the band released, featuring what seems like the same girl and more fast-hitting imagery.

The group has also unveiled a photo to go along with the video.

Earlier, the official Slipknot website went pitch black as the anticipation piled up. The blackout ended with the reveal of the first teaser video.

Here's the second teaser: