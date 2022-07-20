Slipknot announce new album, The End, So Far, and debut obliterating second single, The Dying Song (Time to Sing)

Slipknot have announced their highly anticipated seventh studio album, The End, So Far, sharing its blistering second single, The Dying Song (Time to Sing).

Arriving September 30 via Roadrunner Records and following 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind, the new album is produced by Slipknot and renowned engineer Joe Barresi, and as percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan explains, marks “new music, new art and new beginnings. Get ready for the end”.

Following The Chapeltown Rag, the Iowa nine-piece’s first new music in two years, The Dying Song (Time to Sing) is similarly chaotic, crafted with a barrage of drop B open low-string chugs from Jim Root and Mick Thomson, a thunderous percussion section like always, and a catchy chorus section providing just enough melody to offer respite from the unstoppable sonic bombardment.

Check out the track’s accompanying music video – in which Corey Taylor wears his latest mask, and turntablist Sid Wilson debuts a totally different look to his WANYK-era getup – below.

In conversation with metal media personality Eddie Trunk last year, frontman Corey Taylor said The End, So Far would be “really killer”.

“It’s darker than We Are Not Your Kind, but there’s a ton of melody,” he explained. “I’ve been telling everybody that it’s like a heavier version of Vol. 3 [(The Subliminal Verses)].

“It’s got so many textures and layers. The heavy stuff has attack but the melodic stuff you can just sink your teeth in; there’s a lot of great melodies and hooks. I’m really, really excited for people to hear it.”

10 more songs will join The Chapeltown Rag and The Dying Song (Time to Sing). Take a look at the album’s full track list below.

Adderall The Dying Song (Time To Sing) The Chapeltown Rag Yen Hivemind Warranty Medicine For The Dead Acidic Heirloom H377 De Sade Finale

Slipknot are set to commence their European tour tonight (July 20) in Bucharest, Romania. The band will embark on a fall edition of their Knotfest Roadshow tour in North America from September 20. For a full list of dates, head to the band's website (opens in new tab).