Slipknot/Stone Sour Frontman Corey Taylor to Record with Duff McKagan

Corey Taylor has revealed that he plans on recording new music with Velvet Revolver/ex-Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan in the near future.

Taylor told Fuse TV that while he was ultimately rejected for the job as frontman of Velvet Revolver -- Taylor apparently recorded 10 songs with the band -- he wants to pursue recording music together with McKagan.

"Me and Duff will probably do some stuff later," said Taylor. "Me and him, we really hit it off, and we're really close, and we started writing songs together, and we've got some really good stuff. So, you never know. There might be a mystery supergroup out there – me and Duff and some other weird people – making some weird music that people are, like: 'What? That's them?' So, yeah, maybe. We'll see what happens." (Thanks to the report from NME.com.

As previously reported, Taylor has said that in spite of Slipknot's recent live shows, he's still "on the fence" about recording a new Slipknot album without late bassist Paul Gray.

Taylor performed live earlier this year with Duff McKagan's Loaded at the 2011 Revolver Golden Gods.