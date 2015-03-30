Smashing Pumpkins Premiere "Drum + Fife" Music Video

Smashing Pumpkins (also known as Billy Corgan) have premiered the music video for their new single, "Drum + Fife."

You can check it out below.

"Drum + Fife" is from Monuments to An Elegy, which was released December 9 via Martha's Music/BMG as part of Smashing Pumpkins' ongoing work-in-progress, Teargarden By Kaleidyscope.

"Our aim was to create a film that was poetic and yet made a very direct statement about war, conflict and how we acclimatize ourselves from an early age to this course of action," said the clip's directors, Ahlander/Antiga.

"I asked, albeit in an allegorical way, for the video to represent what our returning soldiers are going through with PTSD, and I feel that the directors captured that with poignancy," added Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins' frontman. "I couldn't be more proud of the message we're sending that we care what happens to those that are out there hurting."