The Smithereens Announce U.S. Tour

The Smithereens have announced a U.S. tour that kicks off June 15 in Wilmington, Delaware, and ends Nov. 13 in York, Pennsylvania.
The New Jersey-based quartet will return to their home state for a performance at the WXPN XPoNential Music Festival in Camden on July 22; they'll play New York City’s Rocking River Cruise on July 28.
The band released a new album, 2011 in April. It's their first studio album of original material in 12 years and the first since original bass player Mike Mesaros left the band. Severo Jornacion replaced Mesaros in 2006.
The new album has received praise, with Mix Magazine stating, “15 seconds into their superb new release, there's no doubt The Smithereens are back.” Rolling Stone has drawn comparisons to Nick Lowe, The Byrds and Elvis Costello. 2011 was produced by Don Dixon.
Summer tour dates are as follows:
- 06/15 - Wilmington, DE @ World Cafe Live
- 06/16 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolftrap w/ Southside Johnny
- 06/17 - Akron, OH @ The Tangier
- 06/18 - Mount Pocono, Pa @ Mt. Airy Casino Resort
- 06/19 - Fairfield, CT @ Stage One
- 06/24 - Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Art Festival
- 07/09 - Chicago, IL @ Roscoe Village Burger Festival
- 07/10 - South Orange, NJ @ Maplestock
- 07/22 - Camden, NJ @ Wiggins Park: WXPN XPoNential Music Festival
- 07/28 - New York, NY @ Rocking River Cruise
- 07/29 - Old Saybrook, CT @ Katherine Hepburn Arts Center
- 07/30 - Natick, MA @ Center for Arts in Natick
- 07/31 - Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall
- 08/12 - Edmunds, WA @ A Taste of Edmunds
- 09/05 - Sausalito, CA @ Sausalito Arts Festival
- 09/10 - Yorktown Heights, NY @ Yorktown Grange Fair
- 09/18 - Clark, NJ @ Union County Fair
- 10/07 - Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre
- 10/08 - Bethlehem, PA @ Artsquest
- 11/13 - York, PA @ Strand Pac Capitol
Here's the video for "Sorry" from the new album: