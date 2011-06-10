The Smithereens Announce U.S. Tour

The Smithereens have announced a U.S. tour that kicks off June 15 in Wilmington, Delaware, and ends Nov. 13 in York, Pennsylvania.

The New Jersey-based quartet will return to their home state for a performance at the WXPN XPoNential Music Festival in Camden on July 22; they'll play New York City’s Rocking River Cruise on July 28.

The band released a new album, 2011 in April. It's their first studio album of original material in 12 years and the first since original bass player Mike Mesaros left the band. Severo Jornacion replaced Mesaros in 2006.

The new album has received praise, with Mix Magazine stating, “15 seconds into their superb new release, there's no doubt The Smithereens are back.” Rolling Stone has drawn comparisons to Nick Lowe, The Byrds and Elvis Costello. 2011 was produced by Don Dixon.

Summer tour dates are as follows:

06/15 - Wilmington, DE @ World Cafe Live

06/16 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolftrap w/ Southside Johnny

06/17 - Akron, OH @ The Tangier

06/18 - Mount Pocono, Pa @ Mt. Airy Casino Resort

06/19 - Fairfield, CT @ Stage One

06/24 - Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Art Festival

07/09 - Chicago, IL @ Roscoe Village Burger Festival

07/10 - South Orange, NJ @ Maplestock

07/22 - Camden, NJ @ Wiggins Park: WXPN XPoNential Music Festival

07/28 - New York, NY @ Rocking River Cruise

07/29 - Old Saybrook, CT @ Katherine Hepburn Arts Center

07/30 - Natick, MA @ Center for Arts in Natick

07/31 - Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall

08/12 - Edmunds, WA @ A Taste of Edmunds

09/05 - Sausalito, CA @ Sausalito Arts Festival

09/10 - Yorktown Heights, NY @ Yorktown Grange Fair

09/18 - Clark, NJ @ Union County Fair

10/07 - Easton, MD @ Avalon Theatre

10/08 - Bethlehem, PA @ Artsquest

11/13 - York, PA @ Strand Pac Capitol

Here's the video for "Sorry" from the new album: