Solar Guitars adopts more classic looks for new Type G single-cuts

Solar Guitars - the brainchild of beloved YouTuber Ola Englund - has announced a trio of Type G single-cut electric guitars that mark a deviation from its traditionally metal-focused line-up.

The most striking is the GC1.6T-FAB (gotta work on these product names, Ola), which boasts a rather classy Flame Amber Burst finish on its flamed maple top.

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

More typical black finishes adorn the GC1.6C and GC2.6TB, which feature Carbon Black Matte and Trans Black Matte looks respectively.

All three guitars pack mahogany bodies and necks with 24.75” ebony fingerboards, 24 stainless steel frets, Solar locking tuners and coil-splittable Duncan Solar pickups.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The GC1.6T-FAB ($899) and GC2.6TB ($799) both offer tune-o-matic bridge and tailpiece setups, while the GC1.6C ($999) delivers an always-in-tune EverTune bridge.

You can watch Ola unbox his flame maple-topped new model with his dad (because… why not?) below, and visit Solar Guitars for more info.