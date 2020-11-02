Solar Guitars introduces its first-ever bass models

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars brand has been expanding apace, but for 2020, the company has branched further afield, with the launch of its very first bass guitars.

Like the company’s electric guitar offerings, the models are very, very pointy, but also possess their six-string brethren’s lithe bolt-on necks, and add active electronics, too.

Three models will be available at first, all based on Solar’s A Series double-cut template, but more are promised in the coming months, with the initial trio hailed as “only the beginning” of Englund’s low-end output.

Image 1 of 3 Solar Guitars AB2.4BOP (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 3 Solar Guitars AB2.5RB (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 3 of 3 Solar Guitars AB2.5NA (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The AB2.4BOP ($699) is the range’s four-string offering, featuring a Sungkai body and 34” scale five-piece maple/jatoba neck with a thin C profile, ebony fingerboard, and Black Open Pore finish.

Five-string players get the AB2.5RB ($849), which features the same basic construction, but ups the scale length to 35”, and adds a Roasted Brown finish.

Finally, the range’s flagship is the AB2.5NA, available with an alder body and Natural Aged finish.

All three models pack Solar tuners, high-mass bridges and Solar Tesla active pickups, as well as controls for volume, pickup balance, active bass and active treble.

The three Type AB Bass models are available now – see Solar Guitars for more info.