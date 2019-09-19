Solar Guitars introduces two new Type S models in eye-popping colors

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has announced two new Type S models to its ever-expanding line of electric guitar offerings.

The new guitars are the S1.6PP in poplar purple burst matte and the S2.6FBL in flame trans blue matte.

The S1.6PP ($1,199) boasts a mahogany body with poplar burl veneer, a five-piece maple / jatoba neck with an ebony fingerboard, neck thru construction, 24 stainless steel frets, Solar locking tuners and an EverTune bridge.

The S2.6FBL ($749) sports a mahogany body with flamed veneer, a maple neck with an ebony fingerboard, set neck construction, 24 super jumbo frets, Solar 18:1 tuners and a fixed bridge.

Both models feature Duncan Solar pickups, a 25.5” scale and one-ply black binding around the body and headstock.

The new Type S guitars are available for preorder now from Solar.