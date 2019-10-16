Solar Guitars introduces two stunning distressed-finish models

Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars has added to its ever-expanding line of electric guitars with two new Type A Limited Edition distressed models.

The new offerings are the A1.6D LTD and the seven-string A1.7D LTD, both with Distressed Natural Matte finishes.

The A1.6D LTD ($1,199) boasts an alder body, thin C profile three-piece maple neck and ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots. There’s also a 25.5” scale, Solar locking tuners, EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, single volume and tone controls and distressed hardware and body finish.

The A1.6D LTD is limited to 300 pieces and comes with a gig bag and a hand-signed / numbered certificate.

The A1.7D LTD ($1,299) is a seven-string model with a 26.5” scale. Otherwise, features are similar to its A1.6D LTD counterpart, including an alder body, thin C profile three-piece maple neck, ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots, Solar locking tuners, EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, single volume and tone controls, distressed hardware and body finish.

The A1.7D LTD is limited to 200 pieces and comes with a gigbag and hand-signed/numbered certificate.

Both models are available for preorder now from Solar Guitars.