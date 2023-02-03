Solar channels Dimebag Darrell with first high-end X Series electric guitar

Solar Guitars, the ever-prolific electric guitar brand headed by popular YouTube guitarist Ola Englund, has made its first entry into the high-end electric guitar market with the launch of its new European Master Series.

Leading off this new line is the XF6FRFSB, a striking model that looks to be Solar's take on Dimebag Darrell's signature guitar.

You can see Englund demonstrate the new model's sonic capabilities in the video below.

For starters, the new guitar features a body and neck made from hand-selected pieces of aged African mahogany, with a "Solarburst" AAA book-matched flat flame maple top and headstock cap.

The 10-12” compound radius, 24.75" fretboard is made of Richlite, and is adorned with 22 stainless steel super jumbo frets, Luminlay fret markers and Solar's logo inlayed at the 12th fret.

Sounds on the axe come by way of custom-wound Solar Modern SA56BEU and SA56NEU humbuckers, which are voiced to be "more modern and aggressive" than the company's Solar Alnico V pickups. The 'buckers can be adjusted by a minimalist control set comprising a single volume knob, three-way pickup toggle and a nifty killswitch.

A Schaller Lockmeister Floyd Rose and M6 locking tuners, meanwhile, complete the spec sheet.

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

“I’ve always had a soft spot for high-end guitars that have a sort of mystery about them, so now, after doing five years of Solar Guitars, we are creating some instruments that to me hold that same type of mystique," Englund said of the European Master Series in a press release. "I’m super excited about all the models we are building and releasing in 2023."

“The goal was focused from the beginning – no compromise," added Solar's Vice President, Joe Delaney. "Take the best raw materials, best hardware and best luthiers with every bit of attention to detail – the results are incredibly rewarding.”

The Solar XF6FRFSB is available now – with a custom MCX molded case and Ola Englund-autographed certificate of authenticity included – for $3,799.

For more info on the model, visit Solar Guitars (opens in new tab).