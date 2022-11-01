Soldano brings its legendary SLO-100 guitar amp to the floor with the SLO Pedal

Soldano’s legendary SLO-100 guitar amp has experienced something of a revival in recent months. Not only has Soldano sought to make the iconic Super Lead Overdrive more accessible with the 30-watt SLO Mini-head, Neural DSP has also released a plugin recreation of the amp.

Now, Soldano has ramped up the SLO hype by introducing the SLO Pedal, a pedalboard-friendly offering that promises to provide authentic Super Lead Overdrive tones in a stompbox-sized package.

Inspired by Mike Soldano’s iconic 1987 original – one of the most coveted amps in guitar history – the SLO Pedal features six control knobs and a side-mounted Deep switch that Soldano says can help dial in the tones championed by the likes of Eric Clapton, Warren DeMartini, Gary Moore and many more.

These knobs include a three-band EQ comprising Bass, Treble and Middle parameters, as well as controls for Gain, Presence and Volume.

There’s nothing too mind-blowing about the control set, but what is impressive is Soldano’s claim that the humble SLO Pedal is capable of harnessing a whole range of nuanced tones, similar to the ones that can be squeezed out of the amp itself.

In practice, the three-band EQ is the same as the SLO-100’s, while the Deep switch is said to emulate the amp’s low-end “punch” that can be harnessed via its own dedicated Depth control knob.

Likewise, it also employs the same cascading gain stages with its identical Gain, Volume, Presence parameters.

As such, Soldano says modern metal tones and ‘80s-era Clapton sounds can all be harnessed from the humble pedal.

Naturally, it’s a far cry cheaper than the originally SLO-100, too, and is available now for $230.

The popular move from tube amps to amp-in-a-pedal units has been a recurring theme across the guitar world this year. In September, British brand Victory introduced pedal versions of its highly celebrated Duchess, Jack, Kraken, Sheriff and Copper amps.