Soldano announces the SLO-Mini head – a $249, 30W take on the Super Lead Overdrive

Soldano is set to release the SLO-MINI, a 30-watt compact head based on the iconic SLO (Super Lead Overdrive 100) guitar amp.

The new amplifier is essentially a wallet-friendly imitation of the renowned high-end, high-gain SLO-100. As such, it’s a 30-watt solid-state build, which Soldano says captures the character of the original 100-watt tube head in a vastly reduced footprint and at a vastly reduced price.

Like the original, it offers a three-band EQ but has fewer gain-shaping dials, offering a simple set up of gain, presence and master. Further tonal options are opened up via the Normal/Deep voicing switch, and a choice of Crunch/Overdrive modes. On the rear of the unit, there’s an effects loop, 8- and 16-ohm speaker outputs, and it all runs on 24V power.

Soldano says players can expect “the same rich overdrive and crunch as the original amplifier,” and that the SLO-Mini “delivers searing harmonics, and the perfect balance of gain, sustain and tight touch response that the SLO has become famous for.”

Given the differences in construction, it will be interesting to see just how accurately the SLO-Mini captures the premium crunch and overdrive tones of the original.

Regardless, the SLO-Mini certainly looks the part, plus it takes 16” off the width of the original and weighs just 4lbs (compared to SLO-100’s intimidating 47 lbs). It’s also priced at an extremely tempting $249 – which feels somewhat more attainable than the $3,999 required for the original…

