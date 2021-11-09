SolidGoldFX debuts soundscape-friendly Ether Modulated Reverberator

Following the launch of its dual filter-equipped Supa Funk Envelope Bi-Filter and LYSIS MKII Polyphonic Modulator earlier this year, SolidGoldFX has further expanded its stompbox lineup with an all-new reverb pedal, the Ether Modulated Reverberator.

Far from a standard reverb unit, the new pedal – the sound of which the company describes as “full-bodied” and “ambient” – allows guitarists to create a vast array of spatial soundscapes, and alter them using a trio of onboard modulation effects.

These include Vibrato, which gives the reverb tail a “melting fluidity and washed-out chorus flavor”; Tremolo, which adds a rhythmic effect to the reverb's decay; and Harmonic-Tremolo, which takes that rhythmic approach and instead adds it to the signal's frequency spectrum.

There's also five knobs on the pedal's front face: Speed, Decay, Level, Depth and Color.

There's also an optional Shimmer switch. The company explains: “While most shimmer reverbs aim for an angelic effect, our design team prefer things to have a little more of a twisted sonic signature, therefore we created a shimmer algorithm that has a tendency to devolve as it decays.”

The auxiliary Vibrato, Tremolo and Harmonic-Tremolo effects each have 3 different LFO shapes, and can be tapped into using the onboard Tap Tempo switch.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SolidGoldFX) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: SolidGoldFX) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: SolidGoldFX)

“The journey with the Ether started with a simple question,” SolidGoldFX says. “What would happen if we were to manipulate a sonic reflection exclusively? What textures could be created by heavily – or subtly – modulating a cavernous ambient reverb, while at the same time leaving the dry signal unmolested? The result with Ether is a powerful, yet versatile reverb that is designed to create hauntingly beautiful soundscapes.”

The Ether Modulated Reverberator is available now for $209. For more information, head to SolidGoldFX.