SolidGoldFX unveils updated dual filter-equipped Supa Funk Envelope Bi-Filter pedal

It’s been one hectic year for Canadian boutique effects pedal manufacturer SolidGoldFX. Not only has it bolstered its arsenal of fuzz pedals with the LYSIS MKII and Imperial MKII, it’s also introduced the EM-III Multi-Head Octave Echo modulation pedal.

Now, in a continuation of its red hot form, SolidGoldFX has returned once again, this time introducing the Supa Funk Envelope Bi-Filter – a compact envelope filter “with a twist."

Said to be the synthesis of everything the brand has learnt from its previous filter pedals, the Supa Funk features an all-analog signal path and two individual low pass filters, which can be blended together to create nuanced modulation tones using the Color knob.

Other control knobs include Depth, which is in charge of the width of the envelope effect, and Frequency, which assumes responsibility for honing in on your desired tonal character. Cranked up will curate “beefy, dubby tones," while rolled back will serve up cutting, bright sounds.

Two final control knobs – Attack and Level – dictate the decay time sensitivity and output level, respectively. In practice, the Attack knob can be completely rolled off to turn off the envelope – a move that is said to initiate filtered lo-fi tones.

In among the control knobs is a Direction toggle switch, used to flick between conventional forward sweeping filters tones and reverse “futuristic filter rockets."

A single true bypass switch also features on the spec sheet, as do top-mounted input and output jacks for seamless pedalboard integration.

The Supa Funk is available now for $189.

To find out more, head over to SolidGoldFX.