Sonny Landreth Premieres New Song, "Bound by the Blues" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Bound by the Blues,” a new song by slide-guitar great Sonny Landreth.

“Bound by the Blues” also happens to be the title track from Landreth's new album, which will be released June 9 via Mascot Label Group's Provogue Records.

The album marks a return to the guitarist's musical roots, presenting a bold, big-sounding collection of tracks that swagger like the best of classic rock, climb to heights of jazz-informed improvisation and remain deeply attached to the emotional and compositional structures that are at the core of the blues.

"Bound by the Blues" name-checks Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, Buffy Sainte-Marie and some of Landreth’s other musical heroes.

"Singing about the unifying power of the blues and paying tribute to the great artists who’ve helped shape the music in that song means a lot to me,” Landreth says.

"Developing a style and an approach that is your own musically is not something to be taken for granted. I'm at a point in life where I want to make the most of every moment I can and that changes your perspective, your priorities and how you relate to everyone else. And at the end of the day, I think that's the essence of what I wanted to express with Bound by the Blues.

Landreth is heading out on a U.S. tour, and you can see all his current dates below the audio player.

For more about Landreth, visit sonnylandreth.com and follow him on Facebook.

