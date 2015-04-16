Sonny Landreth Premieres New Song, "Bound by the Blues" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of “Bound by the Blues,” a new song by slide-guitar great Sonny Landreth.
“Bound by the Blues” also happens to be the title track from Landreth's new album, which will be released June 9 via Mascot Label Group's Provogue Records.
The album marks a return to the guitarist's musical roots, presenting a bold, big-sounding collection of tracks that swagger like the best of classic rock, climb to heights of jazz-informed improvisation and remain deeply attached to the emotional and compositional structures that are at the core of the blues.
"Bound by the Blues" name-checks Muddy Waters, Jimi Hendrix, Buffy Sainte-Marie and some of Landreth’s other musical heroes.
"Singing about the unifying power of the blues and paying tribute to the great artists who’ve helped shape the music in that song means a lot to me,” Landreth says.
"Developing a style and an approach that is your own musically is not something to be taken for granted. I'm at a point in life where I want to make the most of every moment I can and that changes your perspective, your priorities and how you relate to everyone else. And at the end of the day, I think that's the essence of what I wanted to express with Bound by the Blues.
Landreth is heading out on a U.S. tour, and you can see all his current dates below the audio player.
Confirmed Sonny Landreth tour dates:
- 4/24New Orleans, LAMaple Leaf w/ Oteil Burbridge
- & Johnny Vidacovich
- 4/25New Orleans, LAJazz And Heritage Festival
- 4/26New Orleans, LAMid-City Bowling Lanes
- 4/29New Orleans, LAGuitar Player Magazine Presents Frenchman
- Guitar Frenzy
- 5/03New Orleans, LAMid-City Bowling Lanes
- 5/07Lafayette, LAAcadiana Center For The Arts
- 5/08Lafayette, LAAcadiana Center For The Arts
- 5/16El Paso, TXEl Paso Blues And Jazz Festival
- 5/30Dallas, TXDallas International Guitar Festival / Fair Park
- 5/31Dallas, TXDallas International Guitar Festival / Fair Park
- 6/04Auburn Hills, MICallahan's Music Hall
- 6/05Berwyn, ILFitzgerald's
- 6/06Berwyn, ILFitzgerald's
- 6/11Wilmington, DEWorld Cafe Live At The Queen
- 6/12Bethlehem, PAMusikfest Cafe
- 6/13Bay Shore, NYBoulton Center For The Performing Arts
- 6/14New York, NY City Winery
- 6/18Charlottesville, VAThe Southern Cafe and Music Hall
- 6/19Annapolis, MDRam's Head
- 6/20Arlington, VAColumbia Pike Blues Festival
- 6/21Norfolk, VABayou Boogaloo And Cajun Food Festival
- 7/11Madison, WILa Fete de Marquette
- 7/16St. Julien, FranceGitare En Scene Festival
- 7/17Sion, SwitzerlandSion Sous Les Etoiles Festival
- 8/02Vail, COSonny Landreth Workshops Vai Academy
- 8/03Vail, COSonny Landreth Workshops Vai Academy
- 8/04Vail, COSonny Landreth Workshops Vai Academy
- 8/05Vail, COSonny Landreth Workshops Vai Academy
- 8/09Copper Mountain, COGuitar Town
- 8/15Wausau, WIBig Bull Falls Blues Festival