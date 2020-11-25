Kiesel teams up with Sophie Lloyd for Limited Artist Edition A6H Aries model

Kiesel Guitars has joined forces with social media sensation Sophie Lloyd to launch a Limited Artist Edition of her A6H Aries electric guitar.

Built to Sophie's specifications at Kiesel's Custom Shop in Escondido, California, the new model features a premium black limba body and neck with a 3X3 headstock, and a 24-fret royal ebony fingerboard with staggered offset mother-of-pearl dot inlays.

Electronics include direct-mounted Kiesel Lithium humbucking pickups, which are controlled via master volume and tone knobs and a five-way selector switch.

Other features include dual high-strength carbon-fiber stability rods and a fully-adjustable truss rod, glow-in-the-dark Luminlay SuperBlue side dots, a Hipshot bridge, a Sophie Purple Burst finish and 25.5" scale length.

“Having an Artist Series guitar has been one of my aspirations since I was a kid, and to have one with my favorite guitar company is just mind-blowing,” Sophie says.

“Ever since I got this guitar it’s provided me with so much inspiration and creativity which has really taken my playing to the next level, and I’m so excited for everyone to try it and fall in love with it as much as I have.”

“We are honored and excited to be offering a Limited Artist Edition guitar with the amazing Sophie Lloyd!” adds Chrys Johnson of Kiesel Artist Relations. “She’s a phenomenal player who deserves to be spotlighted.”

The Sophie Lloyd Limited Artist Edition A6H is available now for $2,269, which includes a signed photo from Sophie.

For more information, head to Kiesel Guitars.