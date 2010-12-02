Soulfly Guitarist Mark Rizzo Embarks on Solo Tour

Soulfly guitarist Mark Rizzo has just announced a series of U.S. tour dates. The metal guitarist will be touring behind his latest solo record, Legionnaire (Phlamencore Records).
Marc Rizzo tour dates:
1/6 Reading, PA @ The Silo
1/7 Dayton, OH @ McGuffy’s House Of Rock
1/8 Sandusky, OH @ The Underground
1/9 Cleveland, OH @ Peabody’s
1/12 Rockford, IL @ Bar 3
1/13 Minneapolis, MN @ VENUE TBA
1/14 Peoria, IL @ The Brass Rail
1/15 West Hollywood, CA @ Viper Room
1/18 Lincoln, NE @ Knickerbockers
1/19 Wichita, KS @ The Lizard lounge
1/20 Amarillo, TX @ Club Khoas
1/21 Bryan, TX @ The Stafford
1/23 Corpus Christi, TX @ Zero’s
1/24 Austin, TX @ Dirty Dog Bar
1/25 Fayetteville, AR @ Rogue
1/26 St. Louis, MO @ FUBAR
1/28 Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans
1/29 Raleigh, NC @ The Brewery
1/30 Greensboro, NC @ Arizona’ Pete’s