Soulfly Guitarist Mark Rizzo Embarks on Solo Tour

Soulfly guitarist Mark Rizzo has just announced a series of U.S. tour dates. The metal guitarist will be touring behind his latest solo record, Legionnaire (Phlamencore Records).

Marc Rizzo tour dates:

1/6 Reading, PA @ The Silo

1/7 Dayton, OH @ McGuffy’s House Of Rock

1/8 Sandusky, OH @ The Underground

1/9 Cleveland, OH @ Peabody’s

1/12 Rockford, IL @ Bar 3

1/13 Minneapolis, MN @ VENUE TBA

1/14 Peoria, IL @ The Brass Rail

1/15 West Hollywood, CA @ Viper Room

1/18 Lincoln, NE @ Knickerbockers

1/19 Wichita, KS @ The Lizard lounge

1/20 Amarillo, TX @ Club Khoas

1/21 Bryan, TX @ The Stafford

1/23 Corpus Christi, TX @ Zero’s

1/24 Austin, TX @ Dirty Dog Bar

1/25 Fayetteville, AR @ Rogue

1/26 St. Louis, MO @ FUBAR

1/28 Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

1/29 Raleigh, NC @ The Brewery

1/30 Greensboro, NC @ Arizona’ Pete’s