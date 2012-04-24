Soundgarden Box Set Due in May

While we wait for a new Soundgarden album, Universal Music will be giving fans a chance to pad their collections with a new box set.

The Classic Album Selection will feature four studio albums — 1989's Louder Than Love, 1991's Badmotorfinger, 1994's Superunknown and 1996's Down On The Upside — as well as last year's live album, Live On I-5.

While the absence of Ultramega OK from 1988 means you won't be completing your Soundgarden catalog in one fell swoop, the box set does make a nifty collector's item.

According to an official press release, "The albums will be presented as a set of mini-LPs in gatefold wallets with booklets and exclusive new artwork designed by widely acclaimed designer and long-term soundgarden collaborator Josh Graham."

Soundgarden are still eyeing a tentative fall release date for their as-yet-untitled new album.