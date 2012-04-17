Soundgarden Offering Free Download of New Song, "Live to Rise"

Soundgarden recently premiered their first new song in over 15 years — a hooky, not-too-heavy number titled "Live to Rise" — and now they're offering the track as a free download. Head here to get your copy now.

"Live to Rise" was written specifically for the new Avengers Assemble movie, and will appear on the film's soundtrack, which is due out May 1 via Hollywood Records.

The song will not, however, appear on the band's as-yet-untitled new album, which is still tentatively set for a fall release.

Speaking to Seattle radio station KISW, frontman/guitarist Chris Cornell was quick to point out that the uncharacteristically poppy "Live to Rise" is not particularly representative of the new Soundgarden album, saying, ""Some of the songs on our new album are pretty far left of center, and sort of zero in on more of a hardcore Soundgarden fan and not necessarily a family that goes to see a film like that. "