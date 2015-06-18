Soundwall Announces Teen Rock and Roll Summer Camp

Soundwall Rock Music Camp is an overnight rock and roll camp for students ages 12 to 17. It is open to guitar players, bass players, drummers, keyboardists and vocalists.

Under the guidance of seasoned instructors, Soundwall students are encouraged to study, develop and hone their craft.

The camp offers two week-long sessions that take place at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where students are introduced to a number of music-related activities such as music theory, instrumental technique, recording techniques and performance preparation.

For more information, check out Soundwall's website at RockCamp.Org.