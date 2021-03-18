Source Audio combines overdrive, fuzz and tremolo in "first of its kind" Ultrawave Multiband processor

Source Audio has released its powerful new multiband processor effects pedal, the Ultrawave, which encourages users to “explore a brave new universe of overdrive, fuzz and tremolo” tones.

Arriving in electric guitar- and bass guitar-specific models, the pedal promises to be “the first of its kind”, combining exotic distortion curves, multiband tremolo, compression and ultra-flexible stereo processing.

Working alongside the Ultrawave is Source Audio’s Neuro desktop and mobile editor – a free software that provides an in-depth view of each signal processing block, a real-time representation of the compressor, and a whole host of presets created by other Neuro users.

Featuring two independent signal paths that allow for dual-mono, stereo, parallel, cascade and stereo imaging, the versatile pedal also comes equipped with two channels of fully configurable compression available before and after the band processing.

The pedal boasts a whopping 30 different frequency band-splitting types, 43 different distortion curves and a powerful tremolo stage that gives guitarist’s the opportunity to create custom LFO wave shapes, which can be applied to each band at a different phase offset point.

Each channel boasts an eight-band EQ alongside these band-splitting effects, providing dedicated high pass and low pass filters.

In terms of navigating this maze of sounds, the Ultrawave has three universal knobs that control drive, level and treble, as well as a fourth control labelled sustain for the guitar pedal, and mix for the bass version. A toggle switch also appears, granting quick access to six pedal presets.

Said Source Audio President Roger Smith, “A lot of musicians have told me they are bored with the same traditional collection of guitar effects and overdrive pedals. I challenged our Chief Scientist, Bob Chidlaw, to create a vast playground of new sounds.

“The Ultrawave Multiband Processor is his latest creation and it is a beauty,” he continued. “Bob’s brilliance and contribution to guitar effects history continues in full-force.”

The Source Audio Ultrawave and Ultrawave Bass have a street price of $249, and are currently being shipped to retailers.

For more info, head over to Source Audio.