Splendour In The Grass debuts mammoth lineup for 20th anniversary

Way back in 2001, a little festival called Splendour In The Grass popped up in Byron BY, and gradually began attracting some of the biggest bands from around the world. In a few months’ time, Splendour will celebrate it’s 20th birthday, and the big dogs are bringing some serious acts down for the party.

Indie rock royalty The Strokes and local legends Midnight Oil are heading up a long list of rifflords set to roar through the three-day festival. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are making a welcome return to our shores after seven years away, Violent Soho will be back with a brand new album and a mosh pit or ten, and British hard rockers IDLES are coming all the way across the pond to snap our spines in half.

Even PUP, the emotionally honest punk-rockers from Canada (and Australian Guitar favourites) are coming to make us feel things that we deal with by headbanging and running around in a circle! You may want to purchase health insurance before the festival.

Aussie electro hero Flume and hip-hop heavyweight Tyler The Creator will top off the rest of the bill with Splendour exclusive shows. Denzel Curry, Mura Masa and Duke Dumont are also making the trip down our way, as well as Glass Animals who deserve an extra loud cheer now that drummer Joe Seaward is back on his feet after a serious bicycle accident.

The local contingent is stronger than ever too, with Grinspoon, DMA’S, Baker Boy, Thelma Plum, Methyl Ethel, Stella Donnelly, Bad//Dreems, Lime Cordiale and G-Flip locked in.

If you’re on the fence about buying tickets, stop what you’re doing and buy tickets. Splendour always sells out straight away and look, seriously, do you expect people to sleep on that lineup? Get your head in the game.

General sale kicks off at 9am (AEDT) on Thursday 27th February. Rally your mates, get online early, grab some tickets and come join the party.

Cop the full lineup and ticket details below.

Splendour In The Grass 2020

Friday 24th – Sunday 26th July | North Byron Parklands, Byron Bay NSW

Tickets on sale via splendourinthegrass.com and moshtix.com.au

VISA presale: Wednesday 26th February, 9:00am AEDT.

General sale: Thursday 27th Februrary, 9:00am AEDT

Lineup:

Flume (Only Aus Show)

The Strokes

Tyler, The Creator (Only Aus Show)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Midnight Oil presents The Makarrata Project

Glass Animals

Denzel Curry

Duke Dumont

Violent Soho

Mura Masa

King Krule

DMA's

Dillon Francis

Tim Minchin

Ruel

IDLES

Dom Dolla

JPEGMAFIA

King Princess

Grinspoon

The Jungle Giants

Oliver Tree

Cub Sport

Petit Biscuit

Sampa The Great

Gerry Cinnamon

G Flip

Jack Garratt

Thelma Plum

Illy

Julia Jacklin

Lime Cordiale

Tierra Whack

Methyl Ethel

Julia Stone

Mall Grab

Jack River

Grouplove

Baker Boy

The Chats

Chillinit

Confidence Man

Benee

Bad//Dreems

Sofi Tukker

Wallows

Stella Donnelly

Still Woozy

Triple One

Bruno Major

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Northeast Party House

Kllo

PUP

Joy Crookes

Shannon & The Clams

Hooligan Hefs

Shaed

Mildlife

Inhaler

Alex The Astronaut

Muna

Jarreau Vandal

Alice Ivy

Adrian Eagle

Greentea Peng

Surfaces

Mo'Ju

Georgia

The Babe Rainbow (performing The Velvet Underground's Loaded)

Starcrawler

Brame & Hamo

Sly Withers

Gryffin

Banoffee

Mickey Kojak

The Big Moon

Mako Road

Fazerdaze

Stevan

George Alice

Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion

The Soul Movers

Lillie Mae

The Lazy Eyes

Miss June

Lex Deluxe

100

Pink Matter

Miiesha

Andy Golledge

Cry Club

Charlie Collins

Memphis LK

triple j Unearthed Winners

Dena Amy

Jordan Brando

Luen

Aywy

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

AK Sports

Sauti Systems

Moktar

Carolina Gasolina