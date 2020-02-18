Splendour In The Grass debuts mammoth lineup for 20th anniversary

Way back in 2001, a little festival called Splendour In The Grass popped up in Byron BY, and gradually began attracting some of the biggest bands from around the world. In a few months’ time, Splendour will celebrate it’s 20th birthday, and the big dogs are bringing some serious acts down for the party.
Indie rock royalty The Strokes and local legends Midnight Oil are heading up a long list of rifflords set to roar through the three-day festival. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are making a welcome return to our shores after seven years away, Violent Soho will be back with a brand new album and a mosh pit or ten, and British hard rockers IDLES are coming all the way across the pond to snap our spines in half.
Even PUP, the emotionally honest punk-rockers from Canada (and Australian Guitar favourites) are coming to make us feel things that we deal with by headbanging and running around in a circle! You may want to purchase health insurance before the festival.
Aussie electro hero Flume and hip-hop heavyweight Tyler The Creator will top off the rest of the bill with Splendour exclusive shows. Denzel Curry, Mura Masa and Duke Dumont are also making the trip down our way, as well as Glass Animals who deserve an extra loud cheer now that drummer Joe Seaward is back on his feet after a serious bicycle accident.
The local contingent is stronger than ever too, with Grinspoon, DMA’S, Baker Boy, Thelma Plum, Methyl Ethel, Stella Donnelly, Bad//Dreems, Lime Cordiale and G-Flip locked in.
If you’re on the fence about buying tickets, stop what you’re doing and buy tickets. Splendour always sells out straight away and look, seriously, do you expect people to sleep on that lineup? Get your head in the game.
General sale kicks off at 9am (AEDT) on Thursday 27th February. Rally your mates, get online early, grab some tickets and come join the party.
Cop the full lineup and ticket details below.
Splendour In The Grass 2020
Friday 24th – Sunday 26th July | North Byron Parklands, Byron Bay NSW
Tickets on sale via splendourinthegrass.com and moshtix.com.au
VISA presale: Wednesday 26th February, 9:00am AEDT.
General sale: Thursday 27th Februrary, 9:00am AEDT
Lineup:
Flume (Only Aus Show)
The Strokes
Tyler, The Creator (Only Aus Show)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Midnight Oil presents The Makarrata Project
Glass Animals
Denzel Curry
Duke Dumont
Violent Soho
Mura Masa
King Krule
DMA's
Dillon Francis
Tim Minchin
Ruel
IDLES
Dom Dolla
JPEGMAFIA
King Princess
Grinspoon
The Jungle Giants
Oliver Tree
Cub Sport
Petit Biscuit
Sampa The Great
Gerry Cinnamon
G Flip
Jack Garratt
Thelma Plum
Illy
Julia Jacklin
Lime Cordiale
Tierra Whack
Methyl Ethel
Julia Stone
Mall Grab
Jack River
Grouplove
Baker Boy
The Chats
Chillinit
Confidence Man
Benee
Bad//Dreems
Sofi Tukker
Wallows
Stella Donnelly
Still Woozy
Triple One
Bruno Major
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Northeast Party House
Kllo
PUP
Joy Crookes
Shannon & The Clams
Hooligan Hefs
Shaed
Mildlife
Inhaler
Alex The Astronaut
Muna
Jarreau Vandal
Alice Ivy
Adrian Eagle
Greentea Peng
Surfaces
Mo'Ju
Georgia
The Babe Rainbow (performing The Velvet Underground's Loaded)
Starcrawler
Brame & Hamo
Sly Withers
Gryffin
Banoffee
Mickey Kojak
The Big Moon
Mako Road
Fazerdaze
Stevan
George Alice
Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion
The Soul Movers
Lillie Mae
The Lazy Eyes
Miss June
Lex Deluxe
100
Pink Matter
Miiesha
Andy Golledge
Cry Club
Charlie Collins
Memphis LK
triple j Unearthed Winners
Dena Amy
Jordan Brando
Luen
Aywy
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
AK Sports
Sauti Systems
Moktar
Carolina Gasolina